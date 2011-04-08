Ernest Ojeh

Ernest

Ernest Ojeh
Ernest Ojeh
  • Save
Ernest ernest logo my name
Download color palette

I've been using this on my site for a while. Any suggestions to make it more readable? It's supposed to read "Ernest".

View all tags
Posted on Apr 8, 2011
Ernest Ojeh
Ernest Ojeh
Digital product designer based in Amsterdam.

More by Ernest Ojeh

View profile
    • Like