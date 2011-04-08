Lisardo

Candy, sweet, candy.

Lisardo
Lisardo
  • Save
Candy, sweet, candy. vector packaging illustrator
Download color palette

I've been designing candy wrappers for my company.
It was very fun to play with spot colors. Our current slogan is: "Andalucia loves you" so I thought it would be fun to draw a heart with round shapes.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 8, 2011
Lisardo
Lisardo

More by Lisardo

View profile
    • Like