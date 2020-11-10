Rahman Haryanto

Drive Files App
Hello! This is my shot making new exploration Drive Files App.
This page have 2 quick action view about cloud account which can be sliding left and right, and below that component have list of folder with swipe delete.
Posted on Nov 10, 2020
