Addamant — design&development

Zerno Logo (Seed)

Addamant — design&development
Addamant — design&development
Hire Me
  • Save
Zerno Logo (Seed) design colors packaging package concept coffeeshop seed coffe logodesign lettering logotype logo
Zerno Logo (Seed) design colors packaging package concept coffeeshop seed coffe logodesign lettering logotype logo
Download color palette
  1. Зерно4.png
  2. Зерно концепты.png

Hey, guys! This is our concept logo for a company that provides coffee machines for rent and donates the profits to charity. Concept: Parable of the Mustard Seed.
We are waiting for your comments. Do not forget to like it.

Our Instagram

Follow Addamant — design&development:
www.addamant.ru

Email us design@addamant.ru

Addamant — design&development
Addamant — design&development
A full-service creative studio
Hire Me

More by Addamant — design&development

View profile
    • Like