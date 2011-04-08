Giovanni DiFeterici

Alternacirque Poster

Giovanni DiFeterici
Giovanni DiFeterici
  • Save
Alternacirque Poster illustration typography lettering vector illustrator red black texture poster circus
Download color palette

Part of a logo and poster design for the local alternative circus, Alternacirque. They wanted something edgy but with a little old-time circus flavor. The poster was a proposed direction for their "Show of Doom" fund raiser.

Giovanni DiFeterici
Giovanni DiFeterici

More by Giovanni DiFeterici

View profile
    • Like