DÉL Natural is a Hungarian beauty brand using only natural ingredients like the Himalayan rose pink salt, sea salt, Dead Sea mud, rose water and aloe vera. DÉL means 'Noon' in Hungarian that figuratively implies the best shape of our body and these products help us to maintain it.

The logo and the colour scheme of the identity are based on their most important ingredient, the Himalayan rose pink salt with lots of health benefits. The logo also refers to the form of a watch, where a small piece of salt represents the meaning, noon. The original package design is Hungarian, this is the international version for global sales.

Check out the whole project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/104963291/DEL-%28Noon%29-Natural-branding