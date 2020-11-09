Eszti Varga

DÉL Natural

Eszti Varga
Eszti Varga
  • Save
DÉL Natural businesscard pink sign mark rosepink packagedesign package noon minimal logo identity himalayansalt design branding brand
Download color palette

DÉL Natural is a Hungarian beauty brand using only natural ingredients like the Himalayan rose pink salt, sea salt, Dead Sea mud, rose water and aloe vera. DÉL means 'Noon' in Hungarian that figuratively implies the best shape of our body and these products help us to maintain it.

The logo and the colour scheme of the identity are based on their most important ingredient, the Himalayan rose pink salt with lots of health benefits. The logo also refers to the form of a watch, where a small piece of salt represents the meaning, noon. The original package design is Hungarian, this is the international version for global sales.

Check out the whole project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/104963291/DEL-%28Noon%29-Natural-branding

Eszti Varga
Eszti Varga

More by Eszti Varga

View profile
    • Like