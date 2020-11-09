Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island - Website design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone!
The Ellis Island Foundation wanted a complete overhaul in their website for 2020. We were embedded with our partner Ruca to bring a more modern feel, including UX/UI, visual design, information architecture and aspects of development.
Thank you!