Lampask logo antipslava freelancer for sale electrical logo logomark question mark light bulb lamp logo visual branding brand identity minimal graphic design colorful логотип лого branding typography logo vector graphics creative
Lampask logo for an electrical shop.
It combines a lamp and a question mark.

Available for sale.

Open for commissions: logo, branding.
Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

🇷🇺
Логотип Lampask для магазина электрики.
В нем объединены лампочка и вопросительный знак.

Доступно для продажи.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.

