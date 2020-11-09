Shiney Handwriting Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Shiney is a cute and joyful display font, smooth and easy to read. It is perfect for children themed designs, especially when combined with bright colors. So, enjoy this font and boost up your creativity!
Download here:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/shiney/ref/542206/