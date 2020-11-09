Valera Pevnev
Sharing in Narrative BI

Hey Dribbble!

I want to share another piece of work for our Narrative BI product. Here is a sharing UI for fast and smooth collaboration around insights generated from company data.

Join the private beta of Narrative BI now.

P.S. If you want to skip the line and try Narrative BI now, you can fill the form here.

Last BI tool your company will ever need
