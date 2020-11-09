Sharing in Narrative BI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbble!
I want to share another piece of work for our Narrative BI product. Here is a sharing UI for fast and smooth collaboration around insights generated from company data.
Join the private beta of Narrative BI now.
P.S. If you want to skip the line and try Narrative BI now, you can fill the form here.