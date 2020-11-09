Mohammad Tarek

ROSE GOLD - Born In Luxury

"Rose Gold" Logo design actually made for Jewelry Shop or any others type of Luxurious shop. This concept were taken from ''Rose and Shiny Golden Color''.

This is my first shot in dribbble. Hope all of are would like my design.

Contact me for Freelance Work :
---------------------------------------------------
FB : www.facebook.com/mohammadtarek
Email : mohammadtarek848@gmail.com
---------------------------------------------------

Best Regards
Mohammed Tarek

