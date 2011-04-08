Jabberwocky

I've wanted it for so long, I decided to build it myself.

http://getjabberwocky.com/ will basically be iPod for iPad made with Web technologies, connected to your Dropbox account, that works on desktop browsers and the iPad.

At some point I'll have no choice but to change the UI, as I guess Apple won't be happy about it, but for now, it's just exactly what I wanted.

I'll be giving away invites to a few selected people in some weeks (don't have much time for it these days). Follow me on Twitter if you'd like updates.