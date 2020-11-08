Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ali Vafaei

Smart car parking

Smart car parking mobile app design yellow orange gradient mobile ui start up startup ui design uidesign ux design uxdesign uxui uiux app ux ui minimal flat design
Hi, dribbblers;
It's a concept of a simple mobile app for an IoT project that refers to smart cities. It could be used for tracking parking lot clients, and also, in higher level, for city security targets.

Let me know what do you think about it. Does it appealing to you?

connect with me: alivafaei.alive@gmail.com

