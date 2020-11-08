Smart car parking

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi, dribbblers;
It's a concept of a simple mobile app for an IoT project that refers to smart cities. It could be used for tracking parking lot clients, and also, in higher level, for city security targets.
Let me know what do you think about it. Does it appealing to you?
connect with me: alivafaei.alive@gmail.com