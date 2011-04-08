Jesse Millar

Sommeil

Sommeil css3 html5 iphone app flip clock
A quick snap of an HTML5/CSS3 app I'm working on. While not too impressive, all those graphics are rendered live with code.

Posted on Apr 8, 2011
