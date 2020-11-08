Ahmad Fahimul Absar

Logo for an Electric Company

Logo for an Electric Company electricity blue logo blue yellow logo yellow logotype minimalist logo illustrator branding art vector typography logodesign logo icon illustration minimal design
The primary task was to create a energy sign within the typography which was achieved through putting the sign on the letter O.

