Slider Instructions

Here's a tooltip that greets the visitor (usually a client, or a person representing a client) with instructions on how to go about navigating around the slide presentation (internal mockup publishing tool).

The tooltip style was inspired by the fantastic designs of Jonno Riekwel. There's something about this "post-it" yellow color that feels right.

Posted on Apr 8, 2011
