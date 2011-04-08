Justin W. Siddons

Shycog Co. Packaging

I kept packaging orders for the Shycog Co. classy by hand wrapping each shirt in craft paper and tying a hand stamped hangtag to it. Each order also gets a small drawstring canvas bag with a sticker and button. I just posted a video up of the process. http://vimeo.com/22013115

Posted on Apr 8, 2011
