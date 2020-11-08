🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Guys! 👋
This pack of icons is made in all weather conditions and is created in 6 different styles for use in your projects.
We have tried to put all the weather conditions in this pack.
Download on UI8:
https://ui8.net/piqodesign/products/weatherly-icons
What's inside:
— 300+ Weather icons in 6 styles
— Organized library for Sketch, XD, Figma
— Fully vector
— All conditions weather icons
— Useful, Perfect and Trendy
— Easy to use in Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, Ai, PNG, SVG
🦚 We're all ears! You can share your feedback with us, so we can keep improving this set.
