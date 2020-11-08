Hey Guys! 👋

This pack of icons is made in all weather conditions and is created in 6 different styles for use in your projects.

We have tried to put all the weather conditions in this pack.

Download on UI8:

https://ui8.net/piqodesign/products/weatherly-icons

What's inside:

— 300+ Weather icons in 6 styles

— Organized library for Sketch, XD, Figma

— Fully vector

— All conditions weather icons

— Useful, Perfect and Trendy

— Easy to use in Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, Ai, PNG, SVG

