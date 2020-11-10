Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Tranquil Logos 2

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
luxurious luxury brand visual identity vacation brand identity luxury identity lotus resort logo hotel logo villa luxury villas luxury logo luxury palm leaves palm tranquil chill calm relax

Luxury Letter T Logo

$249
Luxury Letter T Logo
Luxury Letter T Logo

$249
Luxury Letter T Logo

A second concept that we presented to Tranquil, a beautiful resort that lies in Huatulco, on the pacific coast of Mexico.

The idea was to combine a letter T with palm, leaves and diamond for a sparkle of luxury.

Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)

(concept up for sale)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
