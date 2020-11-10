Tranquil Logos 2

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A second concept that we presented to Tranquil, a beautiful resort that lies in Huatulco, on the pacific coast of Mexico.
The idea was to combine a letter T with palm, leaves and diamond for a sparkle of luxury.
Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)
(concept up for sale)