Sketchbook Ownership

Sketchbook Ownership sketchbook transfer for-fun
Decided to work in other mediums tonight. Here's the results. The McMann Transfer Process taught to us from a former professor and now colleague/friend. Who knows, maybe you'll get one of these in the mail from us!

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
