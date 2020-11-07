Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Orpetron

50 premium svg animation pack

Orpetron
Orpetron
Animations can contribute significantly to the appeal and user-friendliness of web and mobile apps. When applied properly, effective animations are capable of building a strong connection between users and the content on the screen.

Ultra optimized low weight animation pack for mobile and web projects serving most kinds of processes, operations, tasks, orders, acting, doing, and execution.

This animation pack can be used for landing pages, user interfaces, UI messages, web applications, and mobile applications. Most animations are under 15 KB. Easy to customize colors to fit your brand. Ai & Ae files are included.
Buy now: https://lottiefiles.com/marketplace/processes-operations-and-executing

Orpetron
Orpetron
Creative Design Agency
