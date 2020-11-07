Jaeyanth JKV

Character 3

Jaeyanth JKV
Jaeyanth JKV
  • Save
Character 3 wacom comic body anatomy details design sketch art artwork illustraion concept hero hairstyle hair character design characterdesign characters character
Download color palette

Hey there Dribbblers!
This Artwork is made for character design and pose study purpose, Will digital paint this later.

BEHANCE:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/107407581/Character-3?

Saturday, November 07, 2020.

Jaeyanth JKV
Jaeyanth JKV

More by Jaeyanth JKV

View profile
    • Like