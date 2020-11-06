Sterling Landscape & Design Group - Logo design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
My customer was in need of an update to their landscape design business brand. The idea was to design a simple, stylized graphic of the thistle flower. This regal and defensive plant is an emblem of Scotland, and suggests the beauty and strength of the gardens they design. This logotype and mark are used on their website, marketing materials, stationery, staff apparel, and yard signs.