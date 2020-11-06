Tom Owen

Sterling Landscape & Design Group - Logo design

Tom Owen
Tom Owen
  • Save
Sterling Landscape & Design Group - Logo design tom owen green purple identity design sterling branding scotland abstract landscape design landscaping flower thistle logo art direction graphic design
Download color palette

My customer was in need of an update to their landscape design business brand. The idea was to design a simple, stylized graphic of the thistle flower. This regal and defensive plant is an emblem of Scotland, and suggests the beauty and strength of the gardens they design. This logotype and mark are used on their website, marketing materials, stationery, staff apparel, and yard signs.

Tom Owen
Tom Owen

More by Tom Owen

View profile
    • Like