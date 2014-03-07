Light UI/UX Kit [PSD]

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This freebie is something I had in mind in the last couple of days.
Don't forget to check attached files.
You can resize the elements to whatever size you want, because as always is done with paths and shapes.
I hope you like it. :)
Download it and enjoy!
Special thanks to Tony Headrick, Sam Dunn and Mikael Gustafsson, you should check their projects too.
Thanks for sharing, freebiesbug.com!