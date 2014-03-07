Alexandru Stoica

Light UI/UX Kit [PSD]

Light UI/UX Kit [PSD] buttons weather profile ui ux freebie psd light kit
This freebie is something I had in mind in the last couple of days.

Don't forget to check attached files.

You can resize the elements to whatever size you want, because as always is done with paths and shapes.

I hope you like it. :)

Download it and enjoy!

Special thanks to Tony Headrick, Sam Dunn and Mikael Gustafsson, you should check their projects too.

Thanks for sharing, freebiesbug.com!

ui_kit.psd
9 MB
Download
Posted on Mar 7, 2014
