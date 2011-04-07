Alex Swanson

You Love My Shake

Alex Swanson
Alex Swanson
Hire Me
  • Save
You Love My Shake shake love type experiment orange 3d star burst
Download color palette

Just for fun and experimentation. I scrolled through my playlist picked a song and tried to mimic the sound to the style. :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Alex Swanson
Alex Swanson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alex Swanson

View profile
    • Like