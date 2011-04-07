Pit Herold

Gooseman

Pit Herold
Pit Herold
  • Save
Gooseman illustration cover on a wild goose chase
Download color palette

Artwork for the band "Kusack". Photoshoot + Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Pit Herold
Pit Herold

More by Pit Herold

View profile
    • Like