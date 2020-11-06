🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Today I want to share with you my new idea for a luxury lighting e commerce mobile app UI design. This is a minimalist mobile application for an ecommerce shopping app for light buy for home, office, workshop etc.
I'm trying to make the UI clean and minimal. Hope you'll like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
DudeShape
