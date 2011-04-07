Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Infographic Work in Progress

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
Infographic Work in Progress design infographic illustration
Download color palette

The plaques will have information in them and the circular shapes will have icons to accompany the info.

98c6b7aa9a06f86266c9b4ebcb1cd75a
Rebound of
Infographic Planning
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like