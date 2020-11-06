Music App UI/UX Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How's it going, friends? We’re here with a new shot: music distribution app.

That's an app for digital music distribution. In other words, it is the delivery of your music to all digital platforms to promote your content.

🕺 On the first screen — an artist card with general information about popular songs, releases, number of subscribers and subscriptions. On the second one — monthly listening statistics on streaming platforms, information about subscriber activity and release sales.

💃🏻 Since we wanted the user to have an association with music events, we decided to use a dark theme combined with a pink-purple gradient.

📣 The main feature — it's a tool for interacting with users, where the last one can get a lot of information about the artist.

Created by Sergey Bulanov

