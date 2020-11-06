Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

Music App UI/UX Design

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Music App UI/UX Design musicians social followers spotify apple music songs song music app music startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Music App UI/UX Design musicians social followers spotify apple music songs song music app music startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot.png
  2. tools.png
  3. CTA.mp4

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How's it going, friends? We’re here with a new shot: music distribution app.

That's an app for digital music distribution. In other words, it is the delivery of your music to all digital platforms to promote your content.

🕺 On the first screen — an artist card with general information about popular songs, releases, number of subscribers and subscriptions. On the second one — monthly listening statistics on streaming platforms, information about subscriber activity and release sales.

💃🏻 Since we wanted the user to have an association with music events, we decided to use a dark theme combined with a pink-purple gradient.

📣 The main feature — it's a tool for interacting with users, where the last one can get a lot of information about the artist.

Created by Sergey Bulanov

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like