Wandering: 5 printable coloring pages

5 peculiar line-organisms emerge from a parallel universe with a craving for color. Will you help feed their hunger, or will you leave them wandering?
Features:
- 5 hand-drawn illustrations of peculiar line-organisms.
- These are featured designs from Wandering: a coloring book of the unusual.
- Color them by printing or importing into your favorite coloring app.
- Share your colors online! #DreamRippleColoring
- Suitable for all ages.
Available From Etsy:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/801549977/5-abstract-printable-coloring-pages