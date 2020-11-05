Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spaghetti Bird

Spaghetti Bird creative design whimsical illustration hand drawn
Past Self = Spaghetti Bird

Self-expressing through illustration part 1 of 3. Letting the creativity flow out to relax my brain cells with vector lines and shapes.

Photo texture from Jean-Philippe Delberghe

Posted on Nov 5, 2020
