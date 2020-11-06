Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehdi Bagheri

Task Management App Design

Mehdi Bagheri
Mehdi Bagheri
Hire Me
  • Save
Task Management App Design team management task dailyui chart vector typography uxdesign uidesign ux ui mobile ios concept minimal colors application app
Task Management App Design team management task dailyui chart vector typography uxdesign uidesign ux ui mobile ios concept minimal colors application app
Task Management App Design team management task dailyui chart vector typography uxdesign uidesign ux ui mobile ios concept minimal colors application app
Task Management App Design team management task dailyui chart vector typography uxdesign uidesign ux ui mobile ios concept minimal colors application app
Task Management App Design team management task dailyui chart vector typography uxdesign uidesign ux ui mobile ios concept minimal colors application app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_01.png
  2. Dribbble_04.png
  3. Dribbble_05.png
  4. Dribbble_06.png
  5. Dribbble_07.png

Hey what's up?
My design today 👉 Task Management App Concept

I'am available for your new projects
Email

Hope you like it 🧡
Press "L" on your keyboard.

Get in touch:
Instagram | Behance

Mehdi Bagheri
Mehdi Bagheri
I help the founders products through great design
Hire Me

More by Mehdi Bagheri

View profile
    • Like