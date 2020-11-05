Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Directory UI Design

Directory UI Design mobile design mobile ui directory listing directory brutalism uidesign webdesign app web ui
Shout out to @And Co for this beautiful Figma template that I used to help a local Startup building a directory web application for Black-Owned Businesses.

This has been a fun project and we are almost ready to launch the homepage!!! Thanks to a great team of talented engineers & designers.

Anyone that knows me knows I love big & bold designs, so I'm always attracted to brutalism styles.

Figma: https://www.figma.com/file/0k12kfh8wpOKu0MGc0SBxi/Surge-UX?node-id=56%3A9244

