Directory UI Design

Shout out to @And Co for this beautiful Figma template that I used to help a local Startup building a directory web application for Black-Owned Businesses.
This has been a fun project and we are almost ready to launch the homepage!!! Thanks to a great team of talented engineers & designers.
Anyone that knows me knows I love big & bold designs, so I'm always attracted to brutalism styles.
Figma: https://www.figma.com/file/0k12kfh8wpOKu0MGc0SBxi/Surge-UX?node-id=56%3A9244