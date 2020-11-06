Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sairengy 👽
Steelkiwi Inc.

Job offers board

Sairengy 👽
Steelkiwi Inc.
Sairengy 👽 for Steelkiwi Inc.
Job offers board dashboard listing job offer job offers uiux web list filtering filters filter search results search job listing job board jobs job
Job offers board dashboard listing job offer job offers uiux web list filtering filters filter search results search job listing job board jobs job
  1. Dribbble shot beffers.png
  2. Redesign.png

Redesign of a list of job offers with advanced search and filtering.
This page allows user to see available positions and what reward they will receive for suggesting people. They select a job offer that they like and suggest specialists that they know will be a good fit.

Steelkiwi Inc.
Steelkiwi Inc.
Building web and mobile applications for business.
