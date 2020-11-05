Pieter-Pleun Korevaar

Riverside

Riverside is the easiest way to record high fidelity podcasts and video interviews directly from your browser. It's like your own professional recording studio. I have had the pleasure of working with the Riverside team on their new design.

Try Riverside - https://riverside.fm

Posted on Nov 5, 2020
