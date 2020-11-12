Light mode / dark mode

Hi there! 🙌

We’re big fans of dark mode here at Cuvva 🎱. So we’ve been making it available on the Cuvva app. We’ve adapted our colour palette, and updated all the components in the design system to work for both light and dark mode to make designing our screens quicker and easier. Switching between these two modes takes seconds with amazing Figma plugin - Themer 🔥🔥