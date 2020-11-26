Rob Scholten
Strakzat

Objectiv Product Page

Rob Scholten
Strakzat
Rob Scholten for Strakzat
Hire Us
  • Save
Objectiv Product Page hero product detail actionable insights message data visualisation illustration gradient wireframe product page
Download color palette

Our product page for Objectiv spoils some of the good stuff you're gonna get when you're going to make use of the tool. It still should trigger users to want even more information about it.

Productpage_Desktop@2x.png
7 MB
Download
Strakzat
Strakzat
We create digital products that work
Hire Us

More by Strakzat

View profile
    • Like