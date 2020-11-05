Mario Dsgn

Floristy Signature Script

Mario Dsgn
Mario Dsgn
  • Save
Floristy Signature Script modern elegant typography logo handlettering signature fashion script ligature handwriting monoline font handwritten branding
Download color palette

Floristy is an elegant and modern script font. It has a clean, thin, and smooth vibe.
Floristy is suitable for logo and branding projects, stationery, wedding designs, photography, social media posts, advertisements, product label and packaging, watermark, invitation, and other projects that need a handwritten and signature style.

Download here:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/floristy/ref/542206/

Mario Dsgn
Mario Dsgn

More by Mario Dsgn

View profile
    • Like