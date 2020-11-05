Tom Svorobovich

Cardflow App Released 🎉

Tom Svorobovich
Tom Svorobovich
  • Save
Cardflow App Released 🎉 qr-code plastic card catalogue loyalty program online shop caffe beauty app medicine loyalty app cards ui ios app
Download color palette

It has been out in a wild for a while now, but I've I can finally show what I've been working on for the past six months. Introducing Cardflow!

App Store | Google Play

Let me know what you think the comments below 😇

Tom Svorobovich
Tom Svorobovich
Oh, hi, Mark

More by Tom Svorobovich

View profile
    • Like