Airsick

Airsick sketch illustration iron man red black
lol. yes Iron Man can't take it sometimes...
sketch I did this morning for fun but now I guess it's worth workin on.

IF you want to see the lines closer: http://cl.ly/41320l2M0x2b3D1a1u0e

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
