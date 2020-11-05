Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

Trading App Design

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Trading App Design sony playstation sony vr selling deals change share swap trade trading social app social items online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Trading App Design sony playstation sony vr selling deals change share swap trade trading social app social items online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot.png
  2. Dribbble Tools.png
  3. CTA.mp4

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey-hey, friends! This is how we designed an app that helps users advertise things they want to exchange for other items 🤝

🎮 On the left screen you can see a list of added items. Users can reserve the items for exchange or send them to another user. On the right screen there’s detailed information about the chosen item.

🍑The color scheme is based on warm colors. The primary colors are bright coral gradient and white – when combined, these colors create a feeling of holiday cheer and motivate users.

💁‍♀️This app lets users swap their stuff. They can exchange items they don’t need for something useful.

Created by Purrweb Team

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

E0d171ce40a29e9ccc2c8ea375d7fe3a
Rebound of
Project Management Platform App
By Halo Mobile
Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like