Trading App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey-hey, friends! This is how we designed an app that helps users advertise things they want to exchange for other items 🤝
🎮 On the left screen you can see a list of added items. Users can reserve the items for exchange or send them to another user. On the right screen there’s detailed information about the chosen item.
🍑The color scheme is based on warm colors. The primary colors are bright coral gradient and white – when combined, these colors create a feeling of holiday cheer and motivate users.
💁♀️This app lets users swap their stuff. They can exchange items they don’t need for something useful.
Created by Purrweb Team
