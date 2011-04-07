Ben Swygart

Anointed Entertainment

Ben Swygart
Ben Swygart
  • Save
Anointed Entertainment type logo music label
Download color palette

Identity work in progress for a local music label. Will post more as it progresses. I would love some feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Ben Swygart
Ben Swygart

More by Ben Swygart

View profile
    • Like