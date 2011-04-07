Ed Lea

Abbey Road Studios logo

Ed Lea
Ed Lea
  • Save
Abbey Road Studios logo abbey road studios logo corporate
Download color palette

Pretty proud moment, designing the logo and brand for Abbey Road Studios, London (yes the place made famous by the Beatles)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Ed Lea
Ed Lea
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ed Lea

View profile
    • Like