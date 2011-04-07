Kubilay Sapayer

Mojo 2 - Maps icons

Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
Hire Me
  • Save
Mojo 2 - Maps icons iphone icon ios 4 ipod touch mothafockersuckercocker portfolio fucker
Download color palette

so here are some maps icons :)
color combination requests are welcome :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Kubilay Sapayer
Kubilay Sapayer
UI / UX Designer, Illustrator from The Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Kubilay Sapayer

View profile
    • Like