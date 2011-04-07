Marie Bergeron

Hypnotize - White Stripes

Hypnotize - White Stripes illustration texture photoshop digital art collage
Need to create 10 illustration / collage that represent songs from any group of music. I chose White Stripes. Here's my 1st one. Full size (a lot more): http://cl.ly/0O0S2E1g3S1r3k1m0C3H

Lyrics needs to be added but it can wait for the moment.

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
