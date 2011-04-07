I am very excited to announce that I'm joining Spotify as a product designer. Together with the rest of the design and product development team, I'll be working on improving and developing the interface and the whole Spotify experience, on both the desktop and mobile apps.

I remember using Spotify when it was still in beta and thinking that this thing could be a total game-changer. And that's exactly what it became. I use it every day, and so does everyone around me. I'm incredibly excited about getting the opportunity to contribute to such an amazing product.

Spotify is amazing as it is, but I think there are lots of things that can be improved, and I'm going to do my best at doing just that.