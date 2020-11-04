Bryan Soto

Garving Branding - Social Network

Bryan Soto
Bryan Soto
Hire Me
  • Save
Garving Branding - Social Network icon branding illustration logo
Garving Branding - Social Network icon branding illustration logo
Garving Branding - Social Network icon branding illustration logo
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1@3x.png
  2. Artboard 2@3x.png
  3. Artboard 4@3x.png

We're building a network for Garving - that allows user collaboration between teachers & students. The concept behind the branding, was with the story of prometheus in mind.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2020
Bryan Soto
Bryan Soto
Designing, Eternal, Shiny & Chrome.
Hire Me

More by Bryan Soto

View profile
    • Like