Persona 5 Royal Phan-Site

Personal project inspired by my love for Persona 5 Royal videogame and its eye-catching and over-the-top art direction reminiscing of 70s punk aesthetics.
Software: Figma
In the videogame, the Phantom Aficionado Website or Phan-Site (wordplay between “fansite” and “phantom thieves”) is an online forum and poll website and a recurring plot device to advance in the main quest and to obtain sidequests.
I wanted to challenge myself with this style and imagine how its mobile app would look like.
Credits for some assets I didn't create:
- Header Font: Earwig Factory on DaFont.
- Body Text Font (p5hatty) by HattyMikune and ToxicDevil.
- Calling Card Logo by Elmind on DeviantArt.
Persona 5/Royal belongs to Atlus Co. Ltd.
Head over to Behance to discover the full process:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114398383/Phan-Site-%28Persona-5-Royal%29
