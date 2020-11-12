Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ice Cream Flavor Titles

Ice Cream Flavor Titles design dessert flavor custom lettering typography type packaging ice cream
I design a custom title treatment for each flavor of Best One Yet ice cream, which is paired with the product description. The flavors represented by these four titles are: s'mores, chocolate, cookies & cream, and vanilla.

See second slide for mockup of the type in use.

Posted on Nov 12, 2020
