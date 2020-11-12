Ice Cream Flavor Titles

Trending designs to inspire you
I design a custom title treatment for each flavor of Best One Yet ice cream, which is paired with the product description. The flavors represented by these four titles are: s'mores, chocolate, cookies & cream, and vanilla.
See second slide for mockup of the type in use.