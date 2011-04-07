Alejandro Prieto

Flyer Club de la Serpiente

A flyer for promoting the 5th season of a local radio show. The name of the show is inspired in Julio Cortázar's novel "Rayuela", which is also the spanish name for the game that the kid is playing. Full view here.

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
